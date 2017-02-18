Police Officers, Judiciary Staff under Probe for Theft

Police officers and judiciary staff are under probe over stolen vehicle spare parts.

This follows William Banda’s official complaint filed at Kabwata Police.

A docket of theft has since been opened by Mr. Banda placing police officers and judiciary staff as key suspects.

Mr. Banda’s vehicles which were confiscated and parked at the Magistrate Court Complex in Lusaka, were discovered to have missing parts after he was acquitted of a theft charge.

