Wildlife Warden at Kafue flats area Management Unit Wilfred Moonga has bemoaned the poor road network leading to Lochinvar National Park.

Mr Moonga says the current state of the road has impacted negatively on tourism as tourists have stopped visiting the national park.

And one of the residents Nchimunya Bubala of Chiboya Village in Mongu has called on government to improve the road network in the area.