President Lungu Challenged To Emulate President Mutharika Over Maize Scandal

People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has called on President Edgar Lungu to emulate his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika on the stance he has taken on his government over the maize gate scandal.

The Malawian president recently set up a commission of inquiry to look into the alleged corrupt importation of maize from Zambia involving 34.5 million dollars.

United Progressive Party President Dr. Saviour Chishimba who appeared before the Malawian parliament and the maize gate commission of inquiry to submit alleged corruption evidence in the maize deal, has thanked president Mutharika for the initiative to set up the inquiry.