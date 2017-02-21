President Lungu’s Silence over Retirees’ Plight Angers Ex-Govt Workers

A group of former government retirees is not happy with President Edgar Lungu’s silence over their plight.
Former Government Employees Association of Zambia Chief Advisor Njekwa Kwalombota says President Lungu should realize the many duties he has been employed for Zambians as opposed to just travelling from one country to another.
He says it is sad that several government retires have now turned destitute.
Mr Kwalombota was speaking during a peaceful demonstration at the presidential burial site in Lusaka.
Comment:iam thanking mr njekwa kolombotwa saying about retires because this government is doing nothing only making some roads so that the rich people they can pass on it they cant help poor people especially retires from 2012 up to now no one but this people are dying some their children stopped going to school and the president vice-president ministers are looking ithink this ministers they to change government because people are not happy wat this government is doing
Why is upnd not want ECl to stand in 2021