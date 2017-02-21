President Lungu’s Silence over Retirees’ Plight Angers Ex-Govt Workers

A group of former government retirees is not happy with President Edgar Lungu’s silence over their plight.

Former Government Employees Association of Zambia Chief Advisor Njekwa Kwalombota says President Lungu should realize the many duties he has been employed for Zambians as opposed to just travelling from one country to another.

He says it is sad that several government retires have now turned destitute.

Mr Kwalombota was speaking during a peaceful demonstration at the presidential burial site in Lusaka.