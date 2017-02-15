Senior Chief Chiwala Sues PF Officials Over Land

Senior Chief Chiwala of Masaiti District of Copperbelt Province has sued the Ndola City Council for allegedly allocating three hundred hectares of customary land.

Chief Chiwala has also dragged Patriotic Front-PF officials led by former Ndola Mayor Samuel Munthali, whom he says are behind the illegality.

He has since threatened to report the alleged corrupt PF officials to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC.

Chief Chiwala is, however facing resistance from residents in Chipulukusu who allegedly bought land from the PF officials.

The residents are against the pending demolition stating that Chief Chiwala has no right to demolish their houses because they followed the right procedure.

