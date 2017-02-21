Senior Ministry of Energy Officer Testifies In Ex-Ps Trafigura Deal

A senior Energy Officer in the Ministry of Energy has testified that PTA Bank of Nairobi, Kenya issued a letter of credit in favour of Trafigura and sent it to start supplying petrol to Zambia.

33-year-old Mandona Luhila has told Lusaka Magistrate Greenwell Malumani that PTA sent documentation for payment to the then Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development which included commercial invoices and certificate of quantity and goods received when Trafigura claimed for payments.

Ms Luhila says Ministry of Energy Director Charles Mulenga asked her to analyse the documents and after analysis it was discovered that the unit price was higher than what was on the proforma invoice.

Ms. Luhila further states that she recommended that a letter be written to trafigura to explain the anomaly which was signed by energy permanent secretary brigadier general Emelda Chola and that the query was then referred to the attorney general.

In this case for Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development Charity Mwansa and Director Charles Mulenga are facing charge for abuse of authority of office for unlawfully awarding a contract to Trafigura and that of theft by public servant.