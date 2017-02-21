Six UPND Supporters Slapped with New Charge

Six UPND cadres have been slapped with a new charge of alleged malicious damage by the state.

Taking plea before Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma, Remmy Mukoba and five others have denied causing damage to a government vehicle and a window pane valued at K7,200 the property of government.

The six have also taken fresh plea in a matter in which they are accused of rioting at the Lusaka High Court on December 15, 2016, the charge they have since denied.