State Fails to Commence Trial in GBM’S Alleged Proposing Violence Case

The state has again failed to commence trial in a matter where UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba stands charged with alleged proposing violence.
This is due to the none-appearance of witnesses in court.
It is alleged that on March 2nd 2016 Mr Mwamba threatened to injure President Edgar Lungu.

