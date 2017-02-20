The state has again failed to commence trial in a matter where UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba stands charged with alleged proposing violence.
This is due to the none-appearance of witnesses in court.
It is alleged that on March 2nd 2016 Mr Mwamba threatened to injure President Edgar Lungu.
State Fails to Commence Trial in GBM’S Alleged Proposing Violence Case
