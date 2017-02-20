Suppressing Of Private Media by Govt Saddens GBM

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has expressed disappointment at the manner police raided Fred Mmembe’s house on February 15, 2017.

Mr Mwamba says it is unfortunate that the private media in the country is being suppressed by government.

And former Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo, says it is unfortunate that Dr M’membe’s wife was treated like a common criminal.

The duo was speaking after paying a visit to Dr M’membe’s wife who was arrested by police on February 15, 2017 and released on February 17, 2017

