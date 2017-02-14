Thousands Of Cancer Patients In Life Threatening Situation

Thousands of Cancer patients are currently in life threatening situation following the break-down of the linear accelerator machine, the machine used in the treatment and management of cancer at the country’s biggest referral hospital, University Teaching Hospital-UTH.

Cancer patients lie hopelessly at the country’s only Cancer Disease hospital with one of the patients whose identity has been withheld, wondering what will become of her life.

Meanwhile, UTH is sending patients to Levy Mwanawasa hospital for CT scan services as its recently procured machine has stopped functioning.

However, the machine at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital which was the only option is also down, forcing patients to seek services from private hospitals.

The machines at both UTH and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital were only procured in June 2015.