Trial in Drug Dealers’ Case Fails To Take Off

Trial in a matter where 3 Zambian females are accused of conniving with a Bolivian national to traffic in narcotic drugs has failed to take off.

This is due to the absence of state witnesses.

It is alleged that Tamara Chirwa, Beauty Chisanga-Mumba and Dora kandara on December 21st 2016 trafficked, imported and conspired to import more than 1.8 kilo grams of cocaine.