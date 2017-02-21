UPND Blames Davies Mwila over Pf Cadres’ Attack On Opposition Supporters

The UPND leadership has strongly condemned the attacks on its members operating at Lusaka’s Lumumba bus station.

This is an incident in which some Patriotic Front-PF cadres at the weekend heeded unlawful instructions from their party’s Secretary General Davies Mwila who recently instructed them to take over markets and bus stations.

The attack left Elijah Tembo, 24 and Rodrick Mukuni, 33 injured for allegedly supporting UPND.

UPND’s Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the attacks being witnessed should be blamed on Mr Mwila.

Mr Kakoma has since challenged President Edgar Lungu to compel the former Home Affairs Minister to publicly apologize to the nation over his lawless remarks.