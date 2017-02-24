UPP Leader Complains Over Delayed Maize Gate Probe

United Progressive People’s Leader Saviour Chishimba has complained that investigations into the Malawi-Zambia maize gate scandal have taken long.
Dr. Chishimba has since officially written to the Anti-Corruption Commission over the delay.
He says it is over a month since he lodged in a complaint and no action has been taken.
Dr. Chishimba says while the probe is yielding results in Malawi, in Zambia government has remained mute.
