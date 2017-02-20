UPP Leader Saviour Chishimba “Bursts” Up Over Maizegate Scandal

United progressive people’s party president Saviour Chishimba has petitioned Chief Justice Irene Mambilima to set up a tribunal against Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya over the Malawi-Zambia maize scandal.

Dr Chishimba says Ms Siliya breached the parliamentary and ministerial code when she directed her Permanent Secretary to export maize to Malawi while an export ban was still in force.

He says the export of one hundred thousand metric tons of maize amounted to massive corruption.

Dr. Chishmiba says he will not rest until money lost in this deal is recovered.

