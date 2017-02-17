Yali Condemns Police Brutality

The Young African Leaders Initiative- YALI says police officers are ignorant of fundamental human rights, hence their increased brutality on citizens.
YALI President Andrew Ntewewe said this with reference to the recent police physical harassment of Mutinta M’membe and subsequently denying her access to a lawyer when they raided her house.
He has since urged the Inspector General of Police to facilitate inclusion of human rights education in the police training curriculum.
