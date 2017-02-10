Zambia Drop On FIFA Rankings

Zambia has continued to drop on the FIFA Rankings.

With Zambia missing out at the just ended Africa Cup of nations, the Chipolopolo boys have dropped three places from 88th to 91st in the world and 22nd in Africa.

Cameroon who are Zambia’s in the 2018 world cup qualifiers are ranked 3rd on the continent and 33rd in the World.

Former Africa number one ranked Algeria has dropped to 11th in Africa and 50 in the world, while Nigeria have dropped two places to 7th in Africa and 41st in the world.