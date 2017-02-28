Zambia U-20 Seeks Second Win in AFCON Game against Mali on Wednesday

The Zambia Under-20 National soccer team faces Mali on Wednesday seeking another win that will make them the first team in Africa to qualify to the 2017 FIFA World Cup.

The young Chipolopolo beat Guinea One-nil at the on-going Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations and a win will automatically send Beston Chambeshi’s boys to South Korea regardless of the other Group A result.

Apart from the world cup target, Zambia will be seeking revenge against a Mali side that beat them One-nil in the 2015 edition courtesy of Alassane Diallo’s strike.

Mali went on to finish fourth at the tournament while Zambia were booted out in the first round after losing all three matches.

And although Zambia will have home ground advantage to their side, Mali will also be seeking to frustrate the home supporters two days after the West Africans drew goalless with Egypt.

The Zambia vs Mali match kicks-off at 18:00 hours while Guinea and Egypt will square it off at 15:00hours in the early kickoff to be played at the Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka.

Action in Group B returns on Thursday at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola when Sudan plays Cameroon while South Africa will be entertaining Senegal.