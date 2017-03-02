2016 Referendum Failure Was Predetermined

Water Aid Zambia Country Director, Pamela Chisanga, says the referendum that was held alongside the 2016 general elections was deliberately set to fail.

Ms. Chisanga says the constitution making process has been hijacked by politicians.

Meanwhile, Non-Governmental Co-coordinating Council-NGOCC-Chairperson, Sarah Longwe, has called for a fresh referendum to adopt the bill of rights into the constitution.

The duo was speaking at the launch of the Civil Society Constitution Agenda-CISCA-at Matero Community Hall in Lusaka.

Speaking at the same launch, Bishop John Mambo says no one will stop him from speaking out for human rights.

Among other speakers were Fr. Richard Luonde and governance activist McDonald Chipenzi.