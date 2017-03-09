9 More Lake Petroleum Trucks Impounded

Nine more trucks belonging to Lake Petroleum of Tanzania have been impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority for allegedly illegally being involved in the importation of fuel.

This brings the total number of impounded tanker vehicles to eleven.

Energy permanent Secretary Brigadier General Emeldah Chola has told Muvi TV News that a 15 day investigation has since been instituted to establish whether Lake Petroleum has defied government’s ban on the importation of fuel.

And Brigadier General Emeldah Chola has also expressed surprise that Lake Petroleum is renting a depot belonging to Continental Oil, a company which is under liquidation.

And ZRA Director of Investigations, Clement Mulenga says the authority expects the company to provide proof of authorization to import petroleum products.