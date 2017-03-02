ACC Turns In To State Witness In Fqm Case

The anti-corruption commission have been turned into state’s witness in a matter where two former employees of first Quantum Mining Limited have sued their former managers for taking detrimental action against a human resource officer and another employee who exposed corruption at the mining company.

Initially the ACC was jointly indicted with the six FQM employees for endangering the life of a whistle blower.

The charges where however withdrawn against the commission and three of its employees namely Raphael Mano, Martin Mushumba and Joseph Mulambe.

And opening trial, ACC Secretary Mathews Mbewe told Lusaka Principal Magistrate Alice Walusiku how the commission coordinates work with the regional office in Solwezi.

The matter has since been adjourned to May 10 for continued trial.

Gordon White and five others are facing eight counts of taking detrimental action against their former employees who reported corrupt activities within the mining company.