Accomplice Of Landless Corner Police Torture Victim Living In Fear

The accomplice of a 26-year-old suspect who died after allegedly being tortured by police officers at Landless corner police post is living in fear following the death of his colleague.
Obvious Phiri has told MUVI TV NEWS that he has been receiving anonymous calls since his colleague Kelvin Kabango died.
Mr. Phiri says some police officers have been visiting his home in his absencein unexplained circumstance.
