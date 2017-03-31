ADD Describes Zesco Tariff Hike A Disaster

The Lusaka high court has acquitted murder suspect, Elizabeth Lungu of the offence of murder.

In her Judgement High Court Judge, Betty Mungomba says Elizabeth committed the act in self-defense.

Judge Mungomba says it is not in dispute that the accused stabbed the deceased, as she did so in an attempt to avert eminent danger during the struggle for the knife.

It is on 3rd May 2016 alleged that Elizabeth stabbed to death her husband Anthony Nkhoma following a domestic dispute.