Africa Bank Ex-Sales Agent Testifies In Litebele Theft Case

A former sales agent of Africa Bank Corporation has told the court that she accompanied precious LongweLitebele to replenish two automated tailor machines at Bank ABC House also known as premium branch.
Precious being an employee of bank ABC allegedly stole 200 thousand kwacha the property of the said employer on 24th May 2016.
