Armed Police Officers Now Reporting For Work Drunk

Lawlessness has continued to show its ugly face in the Zambia Police service with some armed police officers now reporting for work in a drunken state.

The latest case involves and officer who was found drunk while manning a named filing station in Lusaka’s Lilayi area where he attempted to shoot the opposition Parliamentary Chief wheep, Garry Nkombo.

This development has disappointed several Zambians.

However, Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri saysthe matter is already under probe.