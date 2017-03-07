Black Market Zambia-South Africa Semi Final Tickets Infuriate Soccer Fans

Lusaka soccer fans are furious over the way tickets are being sold at several chain stores in Lusaka.

A check by MUVI TV SPORTS at several chain stores found fans protesting.

The fans have accused Shoprite of selling tickets to black marketers who are selling them at exorbitant price.

They have also accused the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ for giving the tickets to people to sell at higher price.

Efforts to get a comment from both Shoprite management and FAZ spokesperson proved futile.

Soccer fans have been queuing up since Sunday to buy tickets of the under-20 semifinal match between Zambia vs South Africa.