BRE Appointed Mukenani Muziba as Induna Imbwae

The Barotse Royal Establishment has appointed Mukenani Muziba as Induna Imbwae replacing Nabiwa Imikendu.

Nabiwa Imikendu is among the four lozis that have sued Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second for gross incompetency and abuse of authority.

On February 9, 2017 Imikendu told Muvi TV that as Induna Imbwae he could not be replaced or fired while he is still alive according to the Lozi tradition.

But the BRE says even Induna Imbwae can be replaced dead or alive and they have done it today in order to ensure that tradition continues.

The installation took place in Lealui capital