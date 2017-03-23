Chainama Clinic Closed Amid Protests

Lusaka’s Chainama clinic has finally been closed pending demolition.

This is to pave way for construction of a modern infrastructure.

Chainama clinic has been providing services such as maternity, TB screening, Anti-retroviral therapy among others to the surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, police have fought running battles with students at the Chainama Hills College who staged protests following closure of the clinic.

The students blocked the main road to the clinic before they were dispersed by police officers.

Several students have since been arrested.