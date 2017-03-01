China Jiangxi Denies Offering Slave Wages

China Jiangxi Corporation Zambia Limited, the company constructing a new terminal at Kenneth Kaunda Airport has described as untrue, allegations that it offers poor conditions of service to its workers.

Human Resource Manager Gershom Habile says the company pays salaries according to the current statutory minimum wage, therefore the workers’ complaints of receiving meagre remuneration are unreasonable.

Mr Habile also states that the workers’ conditions are clearly stated in their contracts with regards leave days and deductions among others.