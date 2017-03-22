Chipata Mayor Cracks A Whip In Land Scam

Suspected corruption in the administration of land allocation in Chipata has forced the local authority in the area to declare the planning department at the Chipata City Council almost redundant.
This follows a directive from the City Mayor Sinoya Mwale that all correspondences regarding land matters should be dealt with the Town Clerk and not the planning officers.
The Mayor has disclosed that there are a lot of irregularities in land administration.
