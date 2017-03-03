Concourt Joins Gen Miyanda to the Matter Challenging ECL’S 2021 Eligibility

Heritage Party President Brigadier General Geoffrey Miyanda has been joined to the matter questioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 elections.
Constitutional Court Justice Professor Margarete Munalula joined General Miyanda to the matter in which four opposition political party leaders are seeking the
court’s interpretation on the matter.
Gen Miyanda had given enough reasons to show that he was an interested party in the petition.
Heritage Party President Brigadier General Geoffrey Miyanda has been joined to the matter questioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 elections.