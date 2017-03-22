Cop Testifies In HH, GBM Case

A police officer has told the Luanshya Magistrate Court that the arrest of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Geoffrey Mwamba may be deemed as selective justice.

Testifying in a matter where the duo has been jointly charged with unlawful assembly, Chief Inspector Joseph Mtonga admitted that the offense was committed before the arrival of the two leaders in Mpongwe.

Inspector Mtonga says despite him not being the arresting officer, police were supposed to arrest the leaders behind the meeting.

He added that Mpongwe district commissioner Keith Maila who reported the matter to police was still a Patriotic Front member.

Meanwhile, two PF members have testified in a matter where Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba have been separately charged with seditious practices.

The case has been adjourned to the 8th and 9th June for continued trial.