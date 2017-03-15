Deputy IG Begs Court to Commence Trial in Stock Theft Cased

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote has pleaded with the court to commence trial in a matter where he has dragged Steven Maunga and 3 others to court for stock theft.

This followed an application for adjournment by the defense on grounds that one of the accused Luckson Mweemba is unwell.

Mr Sibote complained to Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani that the case has dragged for a year without trial.

The Deputy Inspector General contends that in as much as the accused has the constitutional right to seek medical attention he too has the right to have his case heard within reasonable time.

In his ruling magistrate malumani however allowed for an adjournment.

Steward Maunga and 3 others are accused of stealing cattle belonging to Mr sibote.