Deputy IG’S Stock Theft Case Trial Fails to Take Off Again

Trial in a matter where Deputy Inspector General of Police Eugene sibote has dragged Steven Maunga and 3 others to court for stock theft has failed to take off again.

This is due to the absence of the second accused person Luckson Mweemba who is still unwell and admitted to Kafue District Hospital.

In his ruling magistrate Greenwell Malumani said he will allow an adjournment to give Mweemba a benefit of doubt.

At the last sitting Mr. Sibote complained to the magistrate that the case has dragged for a year without trial as the second accused has deliberately caused the case to delay.