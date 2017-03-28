‘Elusive’ Lusaka Youth Accused Of Unlawful Drilling Re-Arrested

Police in Lusaka have arrested one of the youths indicted with UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for alleged unlawful drilling.

Natasha Hamusonde who has never attended court since she pleaded not guilty to the charge was arrested on Monday night in Lusaka’s Misisi compound.

This was after Principal Resident Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile ordered the arrest of her sureties.

The matter comes up on March 31 for return of bench warrant.

