Former Ndola Mayor Samuel Munthali has been warned and cautioned in connection with the illegal sale of Senior Chief Chiwala’s land.

Mr Munthali has been warned and cautioned together with former PF Chipulukusu Councillor Laban Chibuye.

Police sources have disclosed that Mr. Munthali and the former civic leader are expected to appear in court soon.

Ndola is City Council is one of the Local Authorities which has been labeled corrupt when it comes to