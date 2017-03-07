EX-ZESCO MD Cyprian Chitundu Insists He Is Still ZESCO Employee

Former Zesco Managing Director Cyprian Chitundu has insisted that he is still an employee of the Power Utility because his purported termination of his contract is yet to be determined by the industrial relations court.

This is in a matter where Zesco has sued him in the Lusaka High Court for holding on to the 10,000 shares in Kafue Gorge Lower Power Development Corporation.

In his defence Mr Chitundu contends that Zesco has not engaged him for the purpose of actualising the share transfer from him to now Managing Director Victor Mundende as contained is a statement of claim by zesco.