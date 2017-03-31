Family Demanding 300 Million Kwacha Over Mazhandu Bus Accident

The family of a woman who died in the Mazhandu Family Bus Services road accident has dragged the bus company to court demanding for more than 3 million Kwacha compensation.

Lynda Mataka is suing as administrator for the late Misozi Mataka and Lowani Munkasu while Fantasy Munkasu is the husband to Misozi and father to Lowani and Luyando who survived the accident.

Lynda, Fantasy and Luyando are demanding damages for loss of dependency on the lives of Misozi and Lowani in the sum of 3 Million Kwacha.

The trio are asking the Lusaka High court to order Vincent Hing’andu the driver of the bus and Mazhandu family bus limited to award them special damages amounting to more than 283 Thousand Kwacha.

They state in a writ of summons filed in the Lusaka principal registry that Misozi and Lowani died on January 31, 2017 in a road traffic accident when they were passengers on the Mazhandu bus.

Misozi was a self-employed business woman.