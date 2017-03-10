Farmer Sues Deputy IG

A peasant farmer of Kafue’s Chanyanya area has sued Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eugene Sibote for allegedly grabbing his six heads of cattle.

Hakajika Jolamoyo has filed a statement of claim in the Lusaka high court.

He contends that Mr Sibote grabbed the six cows as police officers threatened to beat him if he refused to hand over the animals during an operation to recover Mr Sibote’s stolen cows.

