GBV Cases Continue As Lusaka’s George Compound Hubby Is Stabbed To Death

Cases of Gender Based Violence-GBV have continued to escalate in Lusaka despite several campaigns against the vice.

A 32-year-old man of Lusaka’s George Compound Patrick Munalula is the latest victim after being allegedly stabbed to death by his 32-year-old wife Gratel Munalula following a marital dispute on Sunday night.

Police Acting Spokeperson Nephas Chifuta has confirmed the incident to MUVI TV NEWS.

Gratel has since been charged with murder.