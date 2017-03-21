Good Times Steel Management Denies Failing To Pay Workers Benefits

Good Times Steel Management has refuted claims by terminated workers that the company has failed to pay them their terminal benefits.

Company Human Resource Manager, Brian Kapembwa, says the workers’ money has been ready since Friday March 17, 2017.

Mr. Kapembwa says the workers are refusing to collect their money because of misinformation regarding the amount due to them.

Meanwhile Union Chairperson, Humphrey Chisoko, says the workers have failed to understand the collective agreement.

Thirty worker shave been protesting over unpaid benefits.