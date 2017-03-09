Government Scared Of Referendum Outcome -CHIPENZI

Governance expert McDonald Chipenzi says President Edgar Lungu is not being truthful regarding the holding of the referendum.
President Lungu has indicated that government has no capacity to hold another referendum this year, citing lack of money.
Mr. Chipenzi says government is just scared that the outcome of the referendum will not side with its position.
i for one would support the president of money not been available for referendum. it is you same pipo who were against the same. let it not waste our tax payers money. concerned citizen