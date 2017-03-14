Govt Cited As Cause for Oriental Quarries’ Delayed Payment of Salaries

Oriental Quarries Management says the delay to pay workers who protested on Friday, March 10, 2017 has been aggravated by government’s failure to pay on time.
Administration and Corporate Manager Lorrain Makala says government is owing Oriental huge sums of money from the various projects.
The company management has also refuted claims by its workers that it is owing them three months salaries arrears.
