Govt Urged To Educate Zambians On ICC First

Former Transport and Communications Minister William Harrington has challenged government to educate Zambians on the work of the International Criminal Court ICC before seeking for their submissions on whether the country should leave or remain a member.

Mr. Harrington says it is wrong for government to seek submissions on a subject that many citizens have no understanding.

Government announced this week that about 2 Million Kwacha has been budgeted to collect submissions from Zambians regarding the country’s membership to the ICC.