Several maize fields have submerged in Nangoma area due to heavy down pour.

The situation has remained a threat to food security in the area.

Pit latrines are also overflowing due to the rising water table in the area.

Nangoma Member of Parliament Boyd Hamusonde who visited the area has since called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU to urgently come to the aid of the villagers.