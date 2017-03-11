High Youth Unemployment Worries VJ

Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga says Youth unemployment in Zambia has reached alarming and dangerous levels.

Dr. Mwaanga says both government and the private sector must address the growing unemployment with urgency not through mere platitudes and public announcements at youth day celebrations.

He says so many statements have been made about so many thousands of jobs to be created, only to wait in vain.

Dr. Mwaanga says it is unfortunate that many young people who are unemployed have resorted to ant-social behavior and young girls are taking refuge in early marriages in the hope of escaping poverty on the streets.

Political parties have also found fertile ground to recruit idle youth and unleash them for violence against opponents both external and internal.

He has since urged youths to recognize the value of youth in leadership and demand better roles in their parties.