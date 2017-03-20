HRC Condemns Killing Of ZAF Officer

The Human Rights Commission-HRC has strongly condemned the killing of a Zambia Air force-ZAF Officer in police custody at Lusaka’s Woodlands Police Station.

HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the commission has since instituted independent investigations to ascertain who killed Mark Choongwa, a flight Sergeant.

However, the deceased’s family has maintained that police officers at Woodlands Police Station killed Choongwa after beating him up on Friday night.

Police are on the other hand claiming that the ZAF officer was killed by some inmates whom he picked a quarrel with.

Police have since charged four inmates and one police officer.