The merging of four teacher unions hangs in balance as the respective ideologies and constitutions separate the groupings.

But Secondary School Teachers Union of Zambia-SESTUZ Secretary General Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa clarifies the fears saying the negotiating process is still going on.

Mr. Wamuyuwa also says there are a lot of issues that need to be harmonized among the teacher unions before the actual merger.

The four unions expected to merge include BETUZ, SESTUZ, ZNUT and PROTUZ.