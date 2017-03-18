Hundreds of Luanshya Residents Face Displacement

Hundreds of people in Maposa area in Luanshya district are at risk of losing their one thousand hectares piece of land which has allegedly been acquired by an individual.

The residents have been verbally informed of an impending eviction but are resisting stating that they have legal ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says the Council has not offered the one thousand hectares piece of land to any investor, assuring the residents that the matter will be fully investigated.