Japan to Continue Supporting Local Television Stations

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima has pledged his country’s continued support to major Television stations in the country.
He says for purposes of introducing the Japanese culture and values overseas through TV programs the Japan foundation has a scheme to bear costs of the broadcasting rights fees and production of the audio-visual materials.
Mr Sobashima was speaking when he presented a Television programme to Muvi TV in Lusaka today.
