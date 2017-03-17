Judgment in Ex-Sports Minister Assault Case Reserved

The Mpongwe Magistrate court has reserved judgment in the case involving former sports minister Gabriel Namulambe who is charged with assault.
Mr. Namulambe presented two witnesses who included Lasford Bwalya a few weeks after the former Mpongwe Member of Parliament was put on his defense.
It is alleged that Mr. Namulambe assaulted 44 year old Reagan Njobvu a businessman of Shaka Investment farms causing him bodily harm following a dispute.
Having heard all the evidence, the court has now set March 31st as date for judgement in the matter.
